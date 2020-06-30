Garst Museum selling ‘bandAnnies’

GREENVILLE — Need a cool, yet historically minded, face covering? Be COVID-19 chic in a “bandAnnie!”

These Annie Oakley bandanas are made from 100 percent cotton and are approximately 21-inches square. While featuring Annie Oakley’s famous portrait, these “bandAnnies” are versatile and stylish whether you are out in public, dressed for the horse show, or working in the garden.

This distinctive accessory is available exclusively at the Garst Museum Store in a variety of colors (blue, pink, orange, green, tan, red, yellow, purple, and pin dot/olive) for $12.50 each. The store is presently taking online orders through the website at www.garstmuseum.org/museum-store in addition to transacting traditional sales during the museum’s hours of operation: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The ultra-technical process of direct-to-garment printing allows the fine features of Annie’s face to appear on each “bandAnnie.” This process is available at Club 7 Sports in Greenville, Ohio. Aaron Kruckeberg, owner of Club 7 Sports, has generously donated the process of printing the artwork on the fabric.

Aimed to be as iconic as Mickey Mouse watches or Davy Crockett coon-skinned caps, Annie “bandAnnies” are a must-have for any Annie Oakley enthusiast.