One injured in single vehicle crash

FORT RECOVERY — Darke County Deputies are investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash that left a driver transported to an area hospital for injuries.

At approximately 6:29 a.m., emergency personnel from Union City Rescue and Southwest Mercer Fire District, of Fort Recovery, Ohio, responded along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to the area of State Route 49 and Light Road in reference to an accident with possible injuries.

According to deputies, a preliminary investigation into the incident has revealed that a black Ford Ranger was northbound on State Route 49 when the driver lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons and traveled off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle continued north along a ditch line going airborne in the area of Light Road after striking a steep embankment. The vehicle eventually came to rest at the edge of a field approximately 60 feet off the roadway.

The female driver of the Ford was treated on the scene by Union City Rescue prior to being transported to Wayne HealthCare of Greenville for what were described as non life-threatening injuries.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman was for non-life threatening injuries following an early morning accident near Fort Recovery. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/07/web1_Comer-181.jpg A woman was for non-life threatening injuries following an early morning accident near Fort Recovery. Jim Comer | The Daily Advocate