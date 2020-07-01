Greenville PD investigates report of shots fired

GREENVILLE — Greenville Police Department officers are investigating a Wednesday morning domestic dispute that is reported to have allegedly involved the use of a firearm.

At approximately 8:50 a.m., officers from the Greenville Police Department responded to the 200 block of Washington Avenue in reference to a domestic disturbance involving a firearm.

According to officers on the scene, initial reports have indicated that during the disturbance a female was reported to have pointed a gun at a male in the household. At least one shot was fired during the dispute. However it is not known whether the shot was accidental in nature. The female subject of the dispute then fled the scene before the arrival of law enforcement officers.

There have been no reports of injuries or any further conflicts as a result of the incident.

No additional details have been made available at this time. Updates will follow as information becomes available.

Greenville PD was on the scene of a domestic dispute involving gunfire Wednesday morning. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/07/web1_Gville-PD-0005-PRINT.jpg Greenville PD was on the scene of a domestic dispute involving gunfire Wednesday morning. Advocate photo