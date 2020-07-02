Time to “Stuff A Bus” with United Way

GREENVILLE — The Darke County United Way is once again having its annual “Stuff A Bus” school supply drive to collect school supplies and distribute them to all Darke County school districts for students in need.

Items needed include: paper (wide and college-ruled), composition books, #2 pencils, blue and black pens, erasers, rulers, glue sticks, safety scissors, markers, washable markers, highlighters, post it notes, crayons in 16 or 24 packs, single subject notebooks, colored pencils, pocket folders, calculators, pencil sharpeners, pencil pouches/boxes, dry erase markers, backpacks, lunch boxes, ziplock bags, tissues, and/or antibacterial wipes.

Collection day is Friday, July 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot in Greenville.

However, those who would like to drop off school supplies before July 31, please drop items off at the following locations: Farmers State Bank, Greenville Federal, Greenville National Bank, Park National Bank (formerly known as Second National Bank), Versailles Savings & Loan, and the Darke County United Way Office.

“In 2019, we collected a little over $7,300 worth of school supplies. Our goal for 2020 is to collect $10,000 in supplies to give our community’s children the tools to succeed and learn,” said Darke County United Way Executive Director, Christy Bugher. “School supplies and fees are a financial hardship for many families throughout Darke County. The COVID-19 pandemic has only created additional hardships. Further, many teachers provide classroom supplies that children may share. That will not be an option if children go back in the fall. Each student will be required to have his/her own supplies. It is crucial that we collect as much as possible this year for our local students.”

Stuff A Bus benefits children in the following school districts: Ansonia, Arcanum, Bradford, Franklin-Monroe, Greenville, Mississinawa Valley, Tri-Village, Versailles, and Anthony Wayne.

The Darke County United Way fights for the health, education, and stability of every person in our community. For more information, contact the Darke County United Way at 937-547-1272 or unitedway@darkecountyunitedway.org

