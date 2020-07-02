Suspect airlifted after high-speed pursuit

UNION CITY, Ohio — A high-speed pursuit through the Village of Union City ended with the suspect driver being airlifted after crashing into multiple parked vehicles.

At approximately 11:41 p.m., emergency personnel from Union City, Ohio Fire and Rescue responded along with Union City, Ohio Police to the 100 block of East Oak Street after a vehicle involved in a high-speed pursuit crashed injuring the driver.

According to Chief Mark Ater of the Union City, Ohio Police and Fire Departments, Union City, Indiana Police attempted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle in the area of Harter Park after observing a traffic offence. The vehicle, described only as a gray Dodge Dakota pickup truck, failed to comply with officers and fled the scene.

Deputies from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit as the suspect vehicle led authorities through the village and across the Ohio-Indiana State Line. The driver lost control of the vehicle on East Oak Street, just east of State Line Road, crossing left of center and colliding head-on with a Chrysler Sebring parked alongside the roadway. The force of the impact caused the Chrysler to then strike a parked Dodge Dakota that then struck a Buick LeSabre.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Thomas Tutterrow, of Farmland, Indiana. Tutterrow was extricated from his vehicle and treated on scene by Union City Ohio Rescue for serious injuries incurred. He was then transported to a landing zone established at Commerce Park where he was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital. His condition is currently unknown. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Authorities report that no further injuries or property damage occurred as a result of the incident.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Union City Ohio and Indiana Police Departments as well as the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department.

A high-speed pursuit ended in multiple wrecked vehicles late Wednesday night. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/07/web1_Comer-081-2.jpg A high-speed pursuit ended in multiple wrecked vehicles late Wednesday night. Jim Comer | The Daily Advocate The suspect involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Union City was airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/07/web1_Comer-070-2.jpg The suspect involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Union City was airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital. Jim Comer | The Daily Advocate