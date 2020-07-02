Castine barn destroyed in 3-alarm fire

CASTINE — Authorities are investigating a Thursday morning three-alarm fire that left a barn levelled to the ground.

At approximately 4:54 a.m., emergency personnel from the New Madison Fire Department responded along with Arcanum Rescue, deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and as many as 14 mutual aid fire departments from two counties to 241 U.S. Route 127, Castine, in reference to a fully involved barn fire.

According to New Madison Fire Chief Robert “Scoob” Cook, fire crews arrived on the scene to a find a 30 x 80 foot barn fully involved in fire. A full second alarm was requested for additional equipment and manpower and later a third alarm for tankers only. With a coordinated effort, involving nearly 15 departments across two counties, crews were able to douse the blaze and bring it under control. A nearby house did suffer damage from the fire as the vinyl siding on the rear of the residence melted from the exposure to the extreme heat coming from the barn nearly 150 feet away.

Although the barn and its contents, which is believed to have included two hopper wagons, were lost to the inferno, there were no injuries reported as a result of the incident. The cause and nature of the fire remain unknown at this time. Investigators from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office were requested to aid in the investigation.

The fire will remain under investigation by the New Madison Fire Department and the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.