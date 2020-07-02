Lunch, Learn series to start

DARKE COUNTY — Join Ohio State University Extension, Family and Consumer Sciences educators this summer for a fun, educational and free new learning series.

RESTART Ohio: Back to Healthy is an opportunity to learn about a variety of health and wellness topics, restart healthy habits, and learn more about what Extension and Family and Consumer Sciences has to offer. Anyone is invited to participate.

“Invite your family and friends to join you virtually for this fun and educational opportunity,” said Dr. Roseanne E. Scammahorn, Family and Consumer Sciences educator at Ohio State University Extension. “Back to Healthy is not only an opportunity to learn something new this summer, it is also an opportunity to connect with Ohio State University Extension.

Scammahorn said the series will cover a variety of topics, including herbs, active listening, parenting and conversation etiquette.

It is slated for July 7 to Aug. 20, the series taking place on Tuesday and Thursday of each week, from noon to 12:30 p.m.

“This series will take place on Zoom, so you can participate from the comfort of your own home,” Scammahorn said.

Here is a schedule of topics in the series:

July 7 – Fall Vegetable Garden

July 9 – A Moment for Mindfulness?

July 14 – Conversation Etiquette

July 16 – When in Rome…What to Eat While on Vacation

July 21 – Importance of Play in Early Childhood

July 23 – Art of Apologizing

July 28 – Parenting: SMH!

July 30 – Slowing Down: The New Normal

Aug. 4 – Active Listening

Aug. 6 – Be Savvy with Your Spirits

Aug. 11 – The Benefits of Conflict (communication)

Aug. 13 – Declutter

Aug. 18 – Herbs

Aug. 20 – Parenting Well with Food: Picky Eating, Food Jags, and the Sweet Tooth

To register, go to go.osu.edu/RestartOhio

For additional information, contact Scammahorn at 937-548-5215, Scammahorn.5@osu.edu, or darke.osu.edu