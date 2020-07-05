Vintage collectibles, car lost in 3-alarm fire

GREENVILLE — A barn full of vintage collectibles and an antique vehicle was lost to a three-alarm fire Sunday afternoon on the outskirts of Greenville.

At approximately 12:45 p.m., emergency personnel from Greenville Township Fire and Rescue responded along with the Greenville City Fire Department and multiple mutual aid departments from across Darke County to 7087 State Route 49 North to a working barn.

According to Greenville City Fire Chief Russ Thompson, crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames showing from the northeast corner of the wood frame barn at which point they requested a second alarm. The fire quickly spread engulfing the entire structure within minutes eventually bringing the barn to the ground. A third alarm was requested to aid in the battle of the blaze due to excessive heat conditions brought on by the daytime’s extreme outdoor temperatures.

“The third-alarm was for the manpower”, stated Chief Thompson. “Firefighter health and safety comes first and with this heat, there was no question we needed the extra manpower and extra resources for rehab.”

Along with the barn, the losses associated with the fire include a 1956 Chevrolet Nomad, classic auto parts and memorabilia, vintage drum sets, and original Star Wars collectibles. A camper van parked near the structure was also destroyed in the fire as well. There was reported heat and smoke damage to the family’s home nearly 300 feet from the barn where you could see the vinyl siding melted and peeling from the house.

“What’s inside the barn can be replaced for the most part,” said property owner Steven Peters. “The Good Lord giveth and the Good Lord taketh. I am more concerned with those who are here and their safety. This heat can’t be good for them.”

Speaking of the firefighters, Peters added, “There are so many of them. It’s humbling knowing you have so many in the community that are here to help you in a time of need.”

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The cause and nature of the fire are as yet undetermined and remain under investigation by the Greenville Township Fire Department.

Fire fighters battled a three-alarm blaze at a barn near Greenville Sunday afternoon. No injuries were reported. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/07/web1_Comer-087.jpg Fire fighters battled a three-alarm blaze at a barn near Greenville Sunday afternoon. No injuries were reported. The barn contained an antique car as well as a number of collectibles. The Greenville Township Fire Department is investigating. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/07/web1_Comer-190.jpg The barn contained an antique car as well as a number of collectibles. The Greenville Township Fire Department is investigating.