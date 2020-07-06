Buckley authors first book

NEW MADISON — Brook Buckley is now an author, having written “Mack’s Almost Pet Dinosaur.”

“I started writing this children’s book in July of 2019,” said Buckley. “The story itself did not take me long. The proofreading and editing lasted weeks until I had a story I was pleased with. In October, I felt comfortable to meet with Shelley at Kids at Heart Publishing, LLC.”

Buckley, who is part of the Quill & Ink writers club at New Madison Public Library, said it was during one of their monthly meetings a writing prompt encouraged her to step outside of her comfort zone.

“In school, I did a small amount of writing,” she said. “I had a brain full of stories but never could manage to put them on paper.”

Buckley said that Brenda Miller of the library put her in touch with Shelley Davis from Kids at Heart.

“Shelley and her crew handled everything,” Buckley said. “They explained every step and what was needed to become a published author. They also helped me find the illustrator who did the wonderful drawings for my book.”

That illustrator is Betsy Morphew.

“‘Mack’s Almost Pet Dinosaur’ was inspired by my son’s love of all things dinosaur when he was younger,” Buckley said. “With his big imagination, he spent two years in what we all called Dino mode. The boy dinosaur made grocery shopping a real treat. But it did fill this mom’s head with a few stories!”

The new author said writing was a dream that would come and go over the years.

“I had actually started working on a fiction piece late one night and had asked Brenda Miller to read it for me to get her thoughts, Which is how I ended up a part of the Quill & Ink group,” the 39-year-old writer said. “My goal was to become published before I turned 40.”

Buckley said she grew up with a New Paris zipcode but attended and graduated from Tri-Village High School.

“My parents, Robin and Mark Gregory, live out of state,” she said. “I married the cute farm boy who baled my family’s hay, Brandon Buckley. We have two children. My daughter, Haven, is 19 and a sophomore in college, and my son, Wyatt, will be 13 in August, entering the seventh grade. Sadly, Wyatt no longer believes he is a dinosaur!”

Buckley said she has been a stay-at-home home.

“The best job I could have hoped for,” she added. “With my children being older, I have more than enough free time to work on my writing. I’m currently working on my second children’s book. And hope to complete my fiction piece within a year.”

“Mack’s Almost Pet Dinosaur” will be available for purchase online through Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

“I do not have the exact dates but hoping within 30 days,” she said. “People will also be able to order through Kids at Heart Publishing LLC.”

She concluded, “I’m so appreciative of the support I have received from my family, friends and community. They are who pushed me to follow my my dreams and accomplish my goals.”

Brook Buckley, left, is shown with Brenda Miller of the New Madison Public Library. "I feel it is fitting because without Brenda and the library I may have never accomplished my goal," Buckley said. Shown is a close-up shot of Brook Buckley's children's book, which will soon be available for purchase through Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-4315, ext. 1749.

