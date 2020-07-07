Miss Chick deadline is August 1

VERSAILLES — Miss Chick registration remains open until July 30 with discounted registration through July 15.

Pageant organizers are making plans to continue the 69-year tradition despite COVID-19. While decisions are not final, procedures are being outlined to maintain safety and social distancing. These additional steps involve limiting attendance, organizing social distancing and providing masks to contest participants and organizers. In person interviews held prior to the pageant will be completed via Zoom. 2020 is an opportunity for contestants to display the spirit of leadership that has been a hallmark of Miss Chick.

The pageant provides an opportunity for young ladies to win up to $1,000 and the lifetime title of Miss Chick. The contest, sponsored by Versailles Savings & Loan and Versailles Poultry Days, Inc., will take place August 14 and 15, 2020 beginning with personal interviews at noon on August 14 and the onstage interview beginning at 2 p.m. on August 15 in the old VHS High School gymnasium located at 459 S. Center Street in Versailles.

Contestants do not need to be from Versailles or even Darke County. Contestants may reside in any contiguous county including Miami, Mercer, Montgomery, Shelby, Auglaize, Preble, Jay, Randolph, and Wayne. Contestants must be females and 16 years of age by the day of the contest, and no older than 19 years of age (Limited to graduating high school seniors of the class of 2020.)

After 69 years of celebrating vibrant, dynamic young women as part of the Poultry Days Festival, the Miss Chick pageant has earned its place as a rich community tradition. Members of the Miss Chick court promote the festival throughout their reign acting as ambassadors to the Ultimate Frisbee community that participates in the tournament held in conjunction with the festival and at several other local festivals.

The court also participates in philanthropic events that raise funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, the Wounded Warrior Project, and/or conducts events like Confident Chicks Night; a program created to inspire and uplift young women.

In addition to the honor of representing Poultry Days during their reign, the chosen

Miss Chick will receive flowers, a plaque, crown and $1,000; First Runner-up will receive flowers, a plaque, and $400; and Second Runner-up will receive flowers, a plaque, and $200.

Sponsors can be any high school organization (including athletic teams, clubs, band and musical), 4-H clubs, and businesses. A list of potential sponsors and contacts is available from the pageant chairpersons if contestants should require help in securing sponsorship. Early applicants will receive a discounted entry fee of $5 payable by the sponsor or contestant. The early application deadline for entries will be July 18, 2020. After this date contestants will be subject to a $10 entrance fee. Final deadline for entries is August 1, 2020.

Anyone interested becoming involved as a sponsor or contestant should contact Amanda or Madelyn via misschick.vpd@gmail.com or follow the link to the application form via the Poultry Days website.

Contestants will be judged on the following basis: 1) Appearance – 25 percent, 2) Clothing – 25 percent, 3) Poise, ability to speak, platform presence – 25 percent, and 4) Personal Interview – 25 percent.

For more information and the application, please visit www.versaillespoultrydays.com or like our Facebook page, Miss Chick – Versailles Poultry Days. The 69th annual Versailles Poultry Days will be held the weekend of August 14 with a theme of “Loaded Up and Cluckin.”