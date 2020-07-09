Big Brothers, Big Sisters receives grant

GREENVILLE — Greenville Rotary Club recently awarded Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County a grant. The funds received are earmarked specifically for Darke County afterschool programs held at Ansonia, Versailles and Privilege Schools during the 2020-2021 academic year.

“The support we receive from Greenville Rotary Club and the surrounding community is truly a blessing for our agency. It enables us to continue to serve children in need of a positive role model in the Darke County area,” said Executive Director Jennifer Bruns.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County’s mission is to create and support one to one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Our vision is for all youth to achieve their full potential. One-to-one mentoring programs provide support, activities, education, and most importantly, a mentor for children who may be considered at-risk. Children involved in this program have the opportunity to engage in fun, social, and academic enrichment activities with their mentor. Thanks to generous donations like the one from Greenville Rotary Club, mentor and mentee matches in the Darke County area continue to grow and help children in a positive way.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a non-profit United Way member agency. If you would like to become enroll a child in the program, become a donor, or learn how more about how you can defend the potential of youth in our area, contact our local agency at 937-492-7611, 937-547-9622, or go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org for more information.