Driver airlifted after serious injury crash

ARCANUM — A driver was airlifted early Friday morning following a serious injury crash in which a small four-door sedan pulled into the pathway of a semi-tractor and trailer.

At approximately 7:46 a.m., emergency personnel from the New Madison Fire Department and Tri-Village Rescue responded along with Arcanum Fire and Rescue, deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol Motor Carrier Division to the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and State Route 503 in reference to a two-vehicle serious injury crash.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed Barbara Roser, 82, of West Manchester, Ohio, was driving a silver 2020 Toyota Camry traveling southbound on U.S. Route 127 when the driver attempted a left turn eastbound onto State Route 503 failing to notice and pulling into the pathway of a northbound black Kenworth semi-tractor and trailer driven by Brenton Bowman, 27, of Eaton, Ohio. The Kenworth struck the Toyota forcing both vehicles off the east side of the roadway striking a utility pole before coming to rest along a tree line in the rear lawn of a private residence.

Roser was treated on the scene for what was described as serious injuries prior to being flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital where her condition remains unknown at this time. Bowman was found to be uninjured in the crash after being examined by EMS, refusing any further treatment and transport to a medical facility.

State Route 127 remained closed for several hours after the incident while crews worked to remove the wreckage and deputies conducted an investigation into the accident.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol Motor Carrier Division.

A female driver was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital following a two-vehicle crash near Arcanum Friday morning. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/07/web1_Comer-107-1.jpg A female driver was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital following a two-vehicle crash near Arcanum Friday morning. Jim Comer | The Daily Advocate