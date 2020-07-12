Area briefs

Group changes association

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Food Insecurity Committee previously a committee under the Miami County Local Food Council is now The Miami County Food Insecurity Alliance. This group will continue its mission as its own association committed to addressing food insecurity while working with community partners. The mission of the Miami County Food Insecurity Alliance is to increase education, awareness and availability of healthy food choices to the residents of Miami County.

The Miami County Food Insecurity Alliance will be providing a contact-free pop-up pantry with Shared Harvest Foodbank on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon. Food for 1,000 households will be available at the Upper Valley Career Center, Adult Technology Center 8901 Looney Road, Piqua.

In addition to the July food distribution, The Miami County Food Insecurity Alliance regularly updates this list of Miami County emergency food resources, food panties, carryout meals, and other general assistance available to the public. The list can be found at http://go.osu.edu/miamifood

The Miami County Food Insecurity Alliance is chaired by Aimee Shannon of Health Partners Free Clinic and advised by Alisha Barton of Ohio State University Extension Miami County.

For more information contact Alisha Barton barton.345@osu.edu or Aimee Shannon aimeeshannon@healthpartnersclinic.org.

Online auction continues

TROY — Brukner Nature Center is offering an online only art sale to raise funds to build a new pre-release enclosure for wildlife rehab patients.

The sale features the work of two accomplished artists. BNC volunteer Elaine Perkins was a valued BNC wildlife volunteer. Elaine’s pastel prints exemplify her philosophy of creating beauty, reducing or eliminating suffering and walking lightly on God’s creation. Several framed, signed and numbered prints of conservationist and artist Don Whitlatch were also donated to BNC for this fundraiser.

All art work is professionally framed and ready for hanging. See a picture and description of each in the album on the Facebook page, Brukner Nature Center Art Sale and ask to join. Staff will accept bids through midnight of July 31. Simply post your bid, title and artist on the page.

BNC will receive any net proceeds above the starting bid. Artwork will need to be picked up at the center and payment can be made by PayPal, cash or check.

Call (937) 698-6493 or email info@bruknernaturecenter.com if you have any questions.

Prepare for college

TIPP CITY — Prepare for college in this three day virtual workshop hosted by Tipp Monroe Community Services on July 20, 22, 23 from 7-8:30 p.m. via the Zoom platform. The cost of this workshop is $48 for residents and $50 for nonresidents. Registration is required.

Students will learn how to start their college application essays and receive coaching on their progress. Students will get actual answers about; how to find their best college match, the attributes selective colleges seek and how they should present themselves in their applications.

Other topics covered include: how to prepare for college entrance exams and understanding how the interplay of grades, test scores, extra-curricular activities, and personal attributes count in admissions decisions. Students will have time for interaction with the instructor.

To register and pay, visit tmcomservices.org.

Blood drive set

DAYTON — The city of Piqua will host a community blood drive from 1-5 p.m. Thursday, July 23 in the Piqua City Building Commission Chambers, 201 W. Water St. to help meet the increasing demand for blood during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donors must make an appointment and wear a face mask. Schedule your donation at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.