Lions get drone demonstration

TROY — The Troy Lions Club was recently given a drone demonstration by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff David Duchak and Deputy Rich Mann recently attended a Lions Club outdoor meeting at Duke Park. Duchak discussed how the sheriff’s office has the only drone operation in the county and how well they cooperate and work with other county agencies and first responders. He also informed the Lions that the drone was purchased without taxpayers’ money by using drug arrest forfeiture money.

Mann, a pilot and the department’s first drone operator, flew the drone and discussed how its features have been used in actual cases. The color camera, search lights, audio speaker, and thermal imaging system have been used to search for both criminal suspects and missing persons. It has also been used to make photographic records of accidents, crime scenes, and other projects. The demonstration was appreciated by the Lions Club members, as they held their July meeting outdoors to maintain social distancing.

The Troy Lions Club is a non-profit community service organization serving Troy, Fletcher, Covington, Piqua, Pleasant Hill, Tipp City, and surrounding areas of Miami County since 1942. Their primary mission is vision health. They also support many other community programs. For more information, see the Lions website at www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/Troy_OH or call (937) 335-7345.