Seven arraigned in court

GREENVILLE — Seven people appeared in Darke County Common Pleas court on Friday for grand jury arraignments. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Adam Bruns of Versailles faces up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine, if convicted, on an indictment for domestic violence, a third-degree felony. Bruns, alongside his defense attorney, Randall Breaden, pleaded not guilty. He is out on his own recognizance with a pre-trial scheduled for August 17.

Damian Berry of Versailles was indicted on eight counts of pandering obscenity, an aggravated fourth-degree felony, and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, a second-degree felony. Combined, Berry faces up to 12 years in prison and a $40,000 fine, if convicted. He pleaded not guilty with an OR bond continued and was assigned a public defender. Berry will appear for a pre-trial August 17.

Jordan Bradburn of New Madison appeared on an indictment for endangering children, a fourth-degree felony. If convicted, he faces up to 18 months in prison and a maximum fine of $5,000. Bradburn was assigned a public defender, Andrew Pratt, and an OR bond was continued. He pleaded not guilty and a pre-trial is scheduled for August 17.

Justin Thobe of West Manchester faces up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine, if convicted, on an indictment for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. Thobe pleaded not guilty with an OR bond continued and was assigned defense attorney Randall Breaden. His pre-trial is slated for August 17.

Isaiah Mckenzie of Indiana was indicted on possession of a fentanyl compound, a fifth-degree felony, and counterfeiting with a purpose to defraud, a fourth-degree felony. If convicted on both counts, he faces up to 30 months in prison and a maximum fine of $7,500. Mckenzie was represented by attorney Jonathan Horwitz and pleaded not guilty with a OR bond continued. His pre-trial is set to take place on August 7.

Austen Culp of Arcanum appeared on an indictment for fifth-degree felony marijuana possession. If convicted, he faces up to 12 months in prison and a maximum fine of $2,500. Culp pleaded not guilty and an OR bond was continued. Though not appearing for the arraignment, attorney Andrew Pratt will represent Culp for his pretrial scheduled for August 6.

Melonie Davidson of Bradford faces up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine, if convicted, on one count of illegal conveyance of weapons, or prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution, a third-degree felony. Davidson, represented by defense attorney Tom Buecker, pleaded not guilty and an OR bond was continued. Her pre-trial is set for August 6.

