The family of Larry Smallenbarger recently got together for a five generations photo. Pictured in front is great-great-grandfather Larry Smallenbarger. Behind him is from left, great-grandmother Susan Brumfield, grandfather Steve Brumfield, great-granddaughter Carley Brumfield, and great-great-granddaughter Ella Rae Mancini.

The family of Larry Smallenbarger recently got together for a five generations photo. Pictured in front is great-grandfather Larry Smallenbarger. Behind him is from left, grandmother Susan Brumfield, grandson Steve Brumfield, great-granddaughter Carley Brumfield, and great-great-granddaughter Ella Rae Mancini. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/07/web1_Smallenbarger.jpg The family of Larry Smallenbarger recently got together for a five generations photo. Pictured in front is great-grandfather Larry Smallenbarger. Behind him is from left, grandmother Susan Brumfield, grandson Steve Brumfield, great-granddaughter Carley Brumfield, and great-great-granddaughter Ella Rae Mancini.