The family of Larry Smallenbarger recently got together for a five generations photo. Pictured in front is great-great-grandfather Larry Smallenbarger. Behind him is from left, great-grandmother Susan Brumfield, grandfather Steve Brumfield, great-granddaughter Carley Brumfield, and great-great-granddaughter Ella Rae Mancini.
The family of Larry Smallenbarger recently got together for a five generations photo. Pictured in front is great-grandfather Larry Smallenbarger. Behind him is from left, grandmother Susan Brumfield, grandson Steve Brumfield, great-granddaughter Carley Brumfield, and great-great-granddaughter Ella Rae Mancini.