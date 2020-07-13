Driver avoids injury in OVI crash

GREENVILLE — A driver was able to avoid serious injury Sunday evening after hitting a utility pole and colliding head-on into a tree.

At approximately 10:03 p.m., emergency personnel from Greenville Township Fire and Rescue, along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the 8800 block of State Route 49 in reference to an accident with injury.

According to deputies, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a white 2015 Acura RDX, driven by Jessica Smith, 37, of Versailles, was traveling north on State Route 49 just south of Hillgrove Woodington Road. Smith failed to maintain control of her vehicle and veered off the right side of the roadway for unknown reasons before striking a utility pole, continuing north and striking a tree head-on before coming to rest.

Smith was treated by Greenville Township Rescue for what were described as minor injuries prior to refusing any further treatment and transport to a medical facility. Smith was cited by deputies for the crash as well as OVI and having an open container in a vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman avoided injury following a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening near Greenville. She was cited for OVI and open container. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/07/web1_Comer-058.jpg A woman avoided injury following a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening near Greenville. She was cited for OVI and open container. Jim Comer | The Daily Advocate