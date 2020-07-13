Trinity Kids Academy accepting enrollment

GREENVILLE — Trinity Kids Academy (TKA) in Greenville is Darke County’s only Christian-based preschool. TKA is based at Trinity Wesleyan Church, located at 1400 E. Main St., Greenville.

Trinity Kids Academy seeks:

– To provide a safe, clean, well-equipped, child-friendly environment, conducive to meeting the basic physical, educational and social needs of each child and where the teachers will enjoy teaching.

– To create a spiritual atmosphere where God’s love for us and our love for God is expressed by caring and loving individuals.

– To provide an educational atmosphere where each child will enjoy learning about himself/herself and the rest of God’s creation.

– To provide a curriculum in our Pre-K classes that prepares each child for a successful Kindergarten experience.

– To help each child grow as a strong social being through group interaction.

– To work closely with the family of each child to ensure high-quality care and education are being maintained.

TKA is now enrolling for the 2020-2021 school year and offering extended classes this year. Preschool (3-4 year olds) and Pre-K (4-5 year olds) will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at 11 a.m. The Preschool class (age 3 by August 1) will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The Pre-K class (age 4 by August 1) will meet on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Extended Preschool/Pre-K/Daycare (3-5 year olds) will conclude at 3 p.m.

To find out more about TKA, look for Trinity Kids Academy – Ohio on Facebook. Registration forms and more information is online at www.greenvilletrinity.com. You can also contact the director, Marti Worden, by calling 937-564-4982 or emailing trinitykidsacademyohio@gmail.com