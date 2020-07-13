Pet of the Week

Meet Cliff

Hi my names is Cliff. I was found on Cross Street in Postdam. I am a sweet cuddly boy and a boxer/beagle mix. Shelter staff is not sure if he has a cleft lip or if maybe he was shot — either way it just makes this boy cuter. If you are interested in Cliff, stop in at the Miami County Animal Shelter. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us to see for more adoptable pets.