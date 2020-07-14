City police get ‘first’ tacos

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Police Department was targeted by Randall Insurance Agency Inc., to be the first recipient and was exposed by the agency on “Thank You Taco Tuesday.”

Misty Randall, Benjamin Randall and Jodi Cates of the insurance agency delivered 48 tacos and soft drinks to the police department late Tuesday morning to show their gratitude for the department’s service.

“There is so much negative now at this point in time, we just wanted to do something positive with this new program,” said Misty. “Each month, we will be thanking either an organization or person in the community by buying them ‘Thank You Tacos Tuesday’ to show our appreciation once a month for now.”

The “Thank You Taco Tuesdays” is open to anyone in the county. Misty urges anyone who has any suggestions for future recipients to get with Randall Insurance on Facebook and give them ideas for future recipients.

According to Misty, her 6-year-old son Jaxson and his love for tacos were her inspiration for doing this project.

She said the insurance company, located at 239 E. Main St., Greenville, is also contemplating other ways to show their appreciation, such as having a backpack drive to collect school supplies for the school children in the district.

“I’m so excited about the taco program and the opportunity to thank our community, and hopefully we can encourage other people to start thanking people with tacos,” she concluded. “We got the tacos today from Taco Bell, but hopefully we can get other eateries to participate as well.”

Greenville City Police personnel accepted their donated lunch from Randall Insurance Agency employees Tuesday morning via the insurance company’s new project, “Thank You Taco Tuesday.” Shown, from left to right, are Sgt. Doug Flannery, Officer Jennifer Freeman, Dispatcher Taylor Hoover, Lt. Scot Ross as well as Misty and Benjamin Randall and Jodi Cates. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/07/web1_THANK-YOU-TACO-TUESDAY.jpg Greenville City Police personnel accepted their donated lunch from Randall Insurance Agency employees Tuesday morning via the insurance company’s new project, “Thank You Taco Tuesday.” Shown, from left to right, are Sgt. Doug Flannery, Officer Jennifer Freeman, Dispatcher Taylor Hoover, Lt. Scot Ross as well as Misty and Benjamin Randall and Jodi Cates. DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-4315, ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Contact Darke County Media Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-4315, ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.