Kubik hired as reporter for Advocate, Early Bird

GREENVILLE — AIM Media Midwest, LLC, the parent company of Darke County Media, home of The Daily Advocate and The Early Bird newspapers, is pleased to announce the hiring of Nathaniel “Nate” Kubik as a full-time reporter, effective July 9, 2020.

Kubik, who lives in Arcanum, is a 2016 graduate of Arcanum High School. While in school, he lettered in both baseball and golf and was a member of FBLA.

Following graduation, he went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science, cum laude, as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication Studies, cum laude, from Ohio University in 2020. He served as treasurer of the Political Communications student group.

In his spare time, Kubik enjoys watching movies, reading nonfiction, and golfing.

“We are super excited to have Nate join our editorial team,” said Erik Martin, Darke County Media editor. “He brings enthusiasm, energy and intelligence to his role as a reporter. We are fortunate Nate is here to report on the people and issues of the Darke County community.”

Kubik’s primary specialty as a reporter will be covering courts and crime for The Daily Advocate and The Early Bird.

Kubik said he grateful to have the opportunity to cover his home community.

“I’m happy and honored to be a part of Darke County Media,” he said. “I look forward to meeting folks in the area and writing their stories.”