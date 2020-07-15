Driver airlifted following rollover crash

ROSSBURG — An Ansonia man was airlifted Tuesday evening following a single-vehicle rollover accident that left the vehicle he was driving on its side alongside a field.

At approximately 7:43 p.m., emergency personnel from Ansonia Rescue, Rossburg Fire and CareFlight were dispatched along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to the 12700 Block of Ross-Medford Road in reference to a single-vehicle rollover accident with injury.

According to deputies, a preliminary investigation into the incident has revealed that a white 2019 Kia Soul, driven by Dalton J. Lee, 18 of Ansonia, Ohio, was traveling northbound on Ross-Medford Road. Lee’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, at which time he overcorrected traveling across the roadway and off the left side. Lee’s vehicle struck the ditch causing the vehicle to roll on to its side.

Lee was able to climb from the vehicle before the arrival of first responders. He was treated on the scene by Ansonia Rescue for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries prior to being transported to Eldora Speedway’s landing zone. Lee was then airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital for precautionary reasons to receive further treatment and evaluation where he was later released.

The accident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

An 18-year-old driver was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital following a rollover crash near Rossburg. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/07/web1_Comer-1411.jpg An 18-year-old driver was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital following a rollover crash near Rossburg.