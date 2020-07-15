Bradford pumpkin show cancelled

BRADFORD — COVID-19 claimed another community festival Wednesday, as Bradford’s annual Pumpkin Show has been cancelled.

The Bradford Community Festival Association board and committees had numerous discussions concerning the 2020 Bradford Pumpkin Show. After reaching out to the local health department on what the requirements would be, and a long discussion at its meeting July 14, the board made the heartbreaking decision to cancel the 2020 Bradford Pumpkin Show.

“The social distancing guidelines and other requirements on the festival due to COVID-19 would be too great to enforce and overcome to ensure the safety of our volunteers, guests, vendors, and community, which is our top priority,” said a statement from the organization. “We understand this will stir many emotions. This was a very difficult decision the committee had to make.”

Those with questions are asked to email bradfordpumpkinshow@gmail.com

The committee will begin planning for the 2021 Bradford Pumpkin Show at its next meeting, November 4, 2020, at 7 p.m. at the Bradford Fire House.

“Our theme, ‘After These Short Messages…’ (i.e. commercials), will carry over to next year. While we’ll be taking a commercial break for this year, we can’t wait to see you back on the midway in 2021!” organizers said.