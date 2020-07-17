Poultry Days gets the go-ahead

VERSAILLES — Great news for Poultry Days eventgoers — the annual festival is on!

Event organizers announced Poultry Days 2020 will be held in Heritage Park. The Health Department has approved holding the festival, but it is subject to the county remaining healthy and adhering to a safety plan. The festival, which will be held August 14 to 16, will utilize the amphitheater for entertainment, and cars will enter the chicken drive thru from Klipstine Road.

Heritage Park, which is owned by Poultry Days, was originally envisioned as the site for the festival, but that never occurred because Ultimate Frisbee Tournament normally uses the park during the festival. The festival plans to return to South Center street next year.

The park provides 40 acres to disperse carnival rides, and other attractions. Protocols have been established with the Darke County Health Department to ensure the safety of our visitors. Masks will not be required, but visitors will be encouraged to practice social distancing, use hand washing stations and follow guidelines. We thank the Health Department for its support.

Poultry Days might look different this year, but your safety matters. We also understand that many people aren’t comfortable with large groups. That does not mean you can’t enjoy Poultry Days. The festival weekend always includes small gatherings. Our bulk chicken option allows you to pick up a cooler of chicken in the drive through and have your own gathering.

We have received a large volume of questions about 2020 chicken sales. First, the festival intends to sell our traditional individual dinners and will not rely entirely on presale. Individual dinner prices remain at $8.00 for 2020 and include half a chicken, applesauce, chips, roll, butter, and orange drink. Tickets can be purchased at Versailles S&L, Johns IGA, or the Versailles branch of Second National Bank. Tickets will also be on sale the weekend of the festival. Sales begin at 3:30 Friday, 11:30 Saturday and 11:00 Sunday. We strive to serve dinners through supper, but don’t be late. Demand is unpredictable and we can run out sooner.

Purchase 20 halves (chicken only) for $130 online at versaillespoultrydays.com. Chicken is taken directly off the cookers and placed in a metal caterer’s pan which is then placed in a Styrofoam cooler. The chicken can remain hot for up to 5 hours if unopened. All orders for bulk chicken must be placed by July 27th.

Free delivery of chicken on Friday, August 14 is also available. If you purchase two or more coolers of chicken, they will be delivered with 25 miles of Versailles by noon on Friday, August 14th at no additional cost. This option is only available on August 14. Free delivery includes Greenville, Troy, Sidney, Minster, New Bremen and Piqua!

Both the Miss Chick and Little Miss Pageants will be held at the old high school. Unfortunately, we were unable to hold the Grand or Antique Car parades this year. Both carnival rides and the YOLO 5K have also been approved to be held. Presale ride tickets will go on sale soon. There will be no change or location or route for the 5K. Registration information for the 5K can be found at yoloorg.com

Registration for Miss Chick continues at versaillespoultrydays.com. First prize is $1,000 and a lifetime title of “Miss Chick.” Prizes are also awarded for the 1st and 2nd runners up. Contestants do not need to be from Versailles or even Darke County. Contestants may reside in any contiguous county including Miami, Mercer, Montgomery, Shelby, Auglaize, Preble, Jay, Randolph and Wayne. Contestants must be female and 16 years of age by the day of the contest, and no older than 19 years of age (Limited to graduating high school seniors of the class of 2020.) Registration for Little Miss Poultry Days is closed. Organizers of both pageants are developing procedures to maintain safety.

Heritage Park is located at 10200 Klipstine Road in Versailles. For questions about the chicken email vpdchickenline@gmail.com. Additional festival details can be found at versaillespoultrydays.com or follow us on Facebook.

Event moved to Heritage Park for 2020