Businesses asked to participate in survey

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that the West-Central Ohio Chambers’ 2020 Wage, Salary, and Benefits Survey is available for businesses to complete.

“The Chamber encourages all Darke County businesses to participate in the online survey process,” said Chamber President Sharon Deschambeau. “As with any wage, salary and benefits survey, the more businesses participating, the better the data.”

The West-Central Ohio Chambers “Wage, Salary & Benefits Survey” is a cooperative effort of the Celina-Mercer County Chamber, Darke County Chamber, Piqua Area Chamber, Preble County Chamber, Sidney-Shelby County Chamber, Southwestern Auglaize County Chamber, St. Mary’s Area Chamber, Tipp City Chamber, Troy Area Chamber, Wapakoneta Area County Chamber; and the Human Resources Association of Western Ohio. This cooperative effort of neighboring chambers not only promotes a closer relationship amongst the chambers, but more importantly offers the advantage of sharing resources to provide better programming and resource information for members.

The survey started over 25 years ago and is conducted every 1-2 years. The survey has 17 sections with hundreds of questions, covering topics that are important to Owners, Executives, HR Departments, and anyone working with employee wages and benefits. The survey collects wage information covering 154 different job types in 18 different job fields, from skilled trades to executive, from production to medical to public sector to service to non-profit, for organizations large and small.

The 2020 survey questions include information on wages and benefits such as health care insurance, vacation and sick days, short and long-term disability, life insurance, drug testing, background checks and more. This year there is an added section specific to the Coronavirus.

“Many human resources professionals routinely participate in regional and national surveys and while this data is good, a local wage and benefits survey provides businesses with the data necessary to become and/or remain competitive in today’s local market place,” explained Darke County HR Council Chairman Peggy Schultz.

Schultz, vice president of Human Resources at Wayne HealthCare in Greenville and chairman-elect of the Darke County Chamber, said all businesses will benefit from the collected survey information.

“Becoming or simply remaining competitive within a particular industry is key to attracting and retaining the employee base we each need.”

Many businesses use data collected in the survey to develop their business plans and budgets later in the year for the coming year, so this will be a timely tool to aid businesses in their strategic process.

“All company information and survey data are confidential and fully compliant with the Antitrust Safety Zone statements issued by the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission,” said survey designer Scott Hamman.

The deadline to compete the survey is Friday, July 31. Results should be available in September 2020. The survey is open to all businesses in the West-Central Ohio region and a link to the survey can be found on the Chamber website at darkecountyohio.com or at chamberwagesurvey.com .

Survey results are available at no cost to participants, non-participating Darke County Chamber members for $50 and non-participating, non-members for $100.

Contact the Darke County Chamber for additional information regarding the survey at 937-548-2102 or info@darkecountyohio.com