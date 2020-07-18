2 arrested after shots fired during assault

UNION CITY, Ohio — Two men were taken into custody Friday following an investigation into an alleged felonious assault incident.

At approximately 9:10 a.m., emergency personnel from Union City Fire and Rescue responded along with Deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to Casey’s General Store, 102 East Main St., Union City, Ohio, on a report of a man who had been shot at and struck with a baseball bat. According to a press release by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that the incident took place at 7295 South Stateline Road Union City, Ohio.

The victim, whose identity has yet to be released, stated upon his arrival at the residence at South Stateline Road he was met by two individuals. It is believed that one of the individuals fired at least one shot at the victim while both individuals ordered him into the garage of the residence. One suspect, who fired the shot, then picked up a baseball bat and struck the victim in his arm resulting in a broken bone.

The victim was able to escape both suspects during the course of the assault and drove himself to Casey’s General Store at which point 911 was called. He was treated by Union City Rescue for his injuries prior to being transported to an area hospital.

Deputies remained on the scene of the South Stateline Road residence for several hours after the incident during the course of their investigation.

Arrested in connection with the incident were Eric D. Holder, 37, for felonious assault, and Richard A. Crowell, 28, for tampering with evidence.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

