Two arraigned in court

GREENVILLE — Two people appeared via video conference in Darke County Common Pleas Court Thursday to be arraigned on indictments. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Shanna Cates, 46, of Greenville, was indicted on a violation of protection order for not appearing in court for her pre-trial, a fifth-degree felony. Her pre-trial pertained to an indictment on illegal conveyance of drugs into a government facility, a third-degree felony, and possession of fentanyl, a fifth-degree felony. Judge Hein mentioned the possibility of merging the conveyance and possession charges into a single charge.

If convicted, Cates faces up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000. Public defender Randall Breaden was appointed to represent Cates in all three cases. She is currently being held at the Darke County Jail with a bond of $20,000.

Joshua Garner, 35, of Eldorado, appeared on an indictment for aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony. If convicted, Garner faces up to 16 and a half years in prison and a maximum fine of $20,000. Garner was released on the order that he wear an ankle monitor and strictly follow the rules of his probation. He was appointed public defender David Rohrer and his pre-trial is scheduled for August 17.

