Wisner wins T-shirt design contest

DARKE COUNTY — Maia Wisner submitted the winning T-shirt design as part of the Darke County Junior Fair Poultry Department T-shirt design contest.

This was the first year for the poultry department to sponsor the T-shirt design contest and six designs were submitted, with Maia Wisner named the winner. Each poultry exhibitor will be given a free T-shirt at the 2020 Darke County Fair.

Maia received $50 for the winning design. Maia exhibits fancy poultry at the fair and will be a sixth grader at Mississinawa Valley in the fall. Maia is the daughter of Zach and Jamie Wisner and a member of the Crowing Coops 4-H Club.

Congratulations to Maia Wisner in the winning design and a special thanks to the following sponsors of the 2020 Darke County Jr Fair Poultry T-shirts, which include: First Choice Realty-Tyler Greer, Dave Singer Farms, Ed and Cindy Mayo, Jeff and Dena Wuebker and family, Austin and Alisha Rismiller and Larry, Amy, Blake, and Alivia Evan Addis.