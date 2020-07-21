Greenville Muni band cancels season

GREENVILLE — Along with many other events this summer, another beloved — and storied — attraction in Greenville has been canceled due to COVID-19 precautions.

J.R. Price, director of the Greenville Municipal Concert Band, announced in a statement the band has canceled its 2020 season.

“Sadly, I am writing to tell you that the Board of the Greenville Municipal Concert Band has decided to cancel the remaining part of our season in the park,” said Price. “With a renewed concern about the statewide COVID-19 spikes we believe it is in the best interests of our audience and the band to preserve safety and health so that we can all return next season for a robust series and enjoy music in our beautiful park.”

Earlier, the board announced the postponement of the start of its 2020 season to August 2. Until this summer, the band staged performances free to the public every Sunday from July 4 to Labor Day at the Marling Band Shell in Greenville City Park. The Greenville Municipal Concert Band has a long history, dating back to 1869.