DC parks offering bike rentals

GREENVILLE — Bike rentals are back!

The Darke County Park District is once again offering bicycle rentals to the public. Bikes are available to rent from the Bish Discovery Center, located at 404 N. Ohio St. in Greenville.

Bikes are accessible for $5 an hour. DCP currently only accepts credit card payment for rentals. Current operating hours for the Bish Discovery Center are 12 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

As of 2019, you can now follow the trail from downtown Gettysburg all the way into Greenville, connecting with the Greenville Creek Trail at the Bish Discovery Center on Ohio Street (bike station and water available). With that, Darke County Parks now provide a combination of off-road and share-the-road trails from Bradford, Miami County to Greenville in Darke County, nearly 15 miles.

If you would like to rent a bike visit https://darkecoparks.recdesk.com/Community/ and select “Bike/Canoe Rental” at the top of the screen, or call 937-808-4120 ahead and reserve your bike(s).

Explore the Tecumseh Trail today!