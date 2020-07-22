Post office seeks rural mailbox updates

GREENVILLE — The United States Postal Service in Greenville recently requested that a handful of rural residents on the northwest side of Greenville update their mailboxes. The requests were submitted in response to a concern for the safety of mail carriers.

Walt Brown, Greenville Postmaster, informed The Daily Advocate that this is strictly in the interest of protecting mail carriers. A majority of the accidents that occur during mail deliveries come from LLV mail trucks being rear-ended when parked at a mailbox. The issue, Brown confirmed, is that a majority of the mailboxes on one specific route do not meet the height standard required by the post office. As a result, the mail carrier is forced to remove their shoulder safety belts to reach mailboxes that don’t meet standards.

“Our first concern is being able to do the job safely,” Brown said. “And eliminating the need for our carriers to remove their shoulder strap is a big step towards that concern.”

The required height of mailboxes is 42 to 48 inches from the road surface up to the box, and the postal service has the right to withhold mail if mailbox corrections are not made within two weeks of the notice. Mailboxes are expected to be free of sharp edges, not tilted in any direction, and not too close to the road. If possible, mailboxes are expected to allow carriers adequate room to pull off of the road.

There is a standard form sent out by the post office, signed by the postmaster, that indicates what needs to be fixed about a specific mailbox, and the proper dimensions and height of a serviceable mailbox. The form includes contact information for questions about how to fix mailboxes and the reasons why your mailbox may not be up to standard.

For more information, please contact the Greenville Post Office at 937-548-1310, or visit the postmaster at 101 E. Main Street off the circle.

The Greenville branch of the U.S. Post Office has sent notifications to many rural residents that they must readjust the height of their mailboxes. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/07/web1_rural-box.jpeg The Greenville branch of the U.S. Post Office has sent notifications to many rural residents that they must readjust the height of their mailboxes. Nathaniel Kubik | The Daily Advocate

Correct mailbox height will aid carrier safety