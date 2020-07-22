Greenville police blotter

DOMESTIC/HARASSMENT

July 11, 11:47 a.m.: Officers responded to a complaint at the 300 block of Short Street in reference to subjects acting disorderly. Upon arrival, the victim indicated they did not wish to seek disorderly charges and the subject was sent on their way.

July 12, 9:00 p.m.: Greenville police were called to the 300 block of Tiffin Street in reference to a harassment. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an argument had occurred between a father and daughter that ended in a broken cell phone. The victim changed their mind about filing a report and the case was closed.

July 12, 10:29 p.m.: Officers responded to the 200 block of North Main Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. The victim decided to leave the house for the night and officers left.

July 13, 5:58 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Ark Avenue to keep the peace in a custody exchange. The father did not hand over custody and the child was allowed to stay with him. The mother advised that she would go to court and file contempt of court charges.

July 13, 7:28 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Bucoba Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. The subject was then trespassed from the residence.

WARRANT

July 9, 8:57 p.m.: Matthew Saintignon was spotted near the 400 block of Bucoba Street. He proceeded to run from the responding officer and the Darke County Sheriff’s K9 unit was unable to locate him. Saintignon will be issued a citation for obstructing official business and arrested on his warrant when he is located.

July 10, 5:49 p.m.: Russell Baker was arrested on an active warrant at Hothead Burritos, 1324 Wagner Avenue. Baker attempted to escape from law enforcement and was also issued a citation for resisting arrest.

July 14, 3:46 a.m.: Teddy Thorne was arrested on a felony warrant at the 100 block of Deshner Avenue. He is currently incarcerated at the Darke County jail where he was held without bond.

July 14, 8:36 p.m.: Shanna Cates was arrested on a felony warrant at the 400 block of Walnut Street. She was taken to the Darke County jail where she was held without bond.

July 16, 9:34 p.m.: Kyllian McNutt was was arrested on a felony warrant at the 300 block of Martin Street.

ASSAULT

July 14, 2:02 a.m.: Officers responded to an assault at Speedway, 1350 Sweitzer Street. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the complainant/victim who had a laceration on the bridge of their nose that was bleeding heavily. Officers were unable to find Sean Reason, the suspect in the assault. When he is found he will be issued a misdemeanor citation for assault.

THEFT

July 17, 5:46 p.m.: Officers responded to a theft at Walmart, 1501 Wagner Avenue. Employees stated that the man had stolen a 65” television. Officers were unable to locate the suspect and are still searching.

July 18, 9:53 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of N. Gray Avenue in reference to a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was later found crashed and the owner filed a statement saying their vehicle was stolen.

July 18, 2:44 p.m.: Officers responded to the theft of a shotgun from the 200 block of Euclid Avenue. The gun was not loaded and there are no suspects at this time.

July 19, 4:31 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to the theft of a license plate. There are no suspects at this time.

DRUGS

July 11, 4:41 a.m.: Officers located a female subject passed out near Locust Street and East Fourth Street, and approached her for questioning. Officers found hydroxyzine, klonopin, and alendronate. The woman was issued citations referencing disorderly conduct and possession of a schedule four dangerous drug.

July 12, 11:54 p.m.: Officers responded to the 400 block of East Third Street in reference to an overdose. No drugs were found and the male subject was given Narcan and was not detained.

VANDALISM

July 11, 1:28 a.m.: Tyler Byrd received a misdemeanor citation for criminal mischief. A can of black spray paint was located near Byrd, and officers confirmed that obscenities had recently been spray painted under the Walnut Street Tressel. Byrd was then detained, issued his citation, and set free to go.

July 17, 10:36 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to McDonald’s, 1301 Wagner Avenue, in reference to a tire being slashed. The report stated that the subject was angered that the victim had cut them off in the drive thru and slashed one of their tires. The subject is still unknown and police are working to find him.

OVI

July 11, 3:24 a.m.: Zachary Mirles was issued an OVI and a speeding violation traveling northbound in the 600 block of Wagner Avenue.

July 17, 7:28 p.m.: Wenona Richards was arrested for an OVI near Oakwood Street and Sweitzer Street. Upon searching the vehicle officers located prescription drugs that were not Richards and they were seized by police.

July 19, 2:47 a.m.: Derek Hawes was issued an OVI traveling westbound in the area of E. Main Street and Ludlow Street.

DECEASED

July 11, 7:07 a.m.: Officers responded to the 100 block of Canterbury Drive in reference to a dead body. The male subject was pronounced dead at 7:18 a.m. with the cause of death believed to be medical related.

DISORDERLY

July 13, 4:52 a.m.: Police responded to Rooster’s Coop, 308 South Broadway Street, in reference to a subject sleeping near dumpsters. The subject was identified as Tyler Byrd and he was issued a citation for disorderly conduct. Byrd was also highly intoxicated and taken to the hospital where he further acted disorderly, resulting in another citation of disorderly conduct and littering.

July 20, 5:17 a.m.: Officers responded to Subway, 325 Martin Street, in reference to an intoxicated man lying on the ground. The subject was identified as Scott Fansler, who began acting erratically, which led to a citation referencing disorderly conduct.

PROPERTY

July 13, 6:36 p.m.: An officer responded to 700 block of East Harmon Drive in reference to property that had been found. Upon arrival, the officer was informed that a wallet and broken men’s watch had been found on a park bench nearby. Officer’s located the owner of the items and relinquished them for pick up.

July 17, 1:03 p.m.: An officer responded to the 700 block of Martin Street in reference to a bicycle that had been found. The officer was unable to locate the owner and took it to a nearby garage for safekeeping until it can be returned to the owner.

The Greenville Police blotter is prepared from public records made available from the Greenville Police Department. Every effort is made to balance the public’s right to know with the rights of the individuals involved. Readers are encouraged to contact Greenville Police if they have information or concerns regarding these or any other incidents they see. Darke County Media notes all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

The Greenville Police blotter is prepared from public records made available from the Greenville Police Department. Every effort is made to balance the public’s right to know with the rights of the individuals involved. Readers are encouraged to contact Greenville Police if they have information or concerns regarding these or any other incidents they see. Darke County Media notes all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.