One fatality reported following Union City crash

UNION CITY, Ohio — One person is reported dead and another injured following a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon outside of Union City, Ohio.

At approximately 2:02 p.m., deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and Union City Fire and Rescue personnel were called to the scene of an accident at the 300 block of State Route 571 east of Union City.

According to investigators, it is believed a red sedan was heading westbound on 571 following another vehicle when the driver of the sedan crossed the center line and collided head-on with a full-size van heading eastbound.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The Darke County Coroner was called and the driver of the sedan was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the van had to be mechanically extricated from the vehicle and was transported to Wayne HealthCare in Greenville for treatment. There is no word on his condition.

Authorities were not releasing identities of the individuals involved in the crash due to the ongoing investigation. An accident reconstruction team was on the scene.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

One person is reported dead following a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday outside Union City, Ohio. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/07/web1_Comer-0332-1.jpg One person is reported dead following a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday outside Union City, Ohio. Jim Comer | The Daily Advocate