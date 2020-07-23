Empowering Youth receives Stephens grant

GREENVILLE — The Harry D. Stephens Memorial recently awarded its second check for 2020 to Empowering Darke County Youth. It was the fourth gift from the Memorial since 2017.

“During a time when all of us are struggling with our health and economic concerns, we are extremely grateful to the Harry D. Stephens Memorial for their continued focus on our kids,” said Bob Robinson, Executive Director. “While we’re not sure what is ahead of us this fall, there is one thing we definitely know. There are many students in Darke County who struggled, especially after schools closed last March, despite the best efforts of their teachers. The Stephens Memorial support will help us help those who need it.”

From January to when schools closed in March, eleven Empowering tutors and 44 Edison State and high school volunteers provided 2,717 hours of academic support to 133 students. Since its inception in 2016, Empowering has provided nearly 20,000 hours of service to 869 Darke County students struggling in the core academics: reading, language arts and math.

Harry D. Stephens Memorial, Inc., was formed in 1990. Interest income distributions are made each year in June and December. Applications can be obtained from the Darke County Chamber of Commerce office. The current Trust members are Dianna Wagner, president, Dr. Michael Fourman, Scott Zumbrink, Sue Holzapfel, and Greg Zechar.

The Empowering Mission: Empowering Darke County Youth is a 501c3 United Way Partner Agency providing After School and Summer Tutoring programs to assist students in the areas of language arts and math with the goal of Strong Students for a Strong Community.

Anyone interested in helping Empowering Darke County Youth in its mission should email empoweringyouth101@gmail.com, message Empowering on its Facebook page, or mail Empowering Darke County Youth, P.O. Box 1113, Greenville, Ohio 45331.