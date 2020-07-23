MV school board approves contracts, resignations

UNION CITY, Ohio — The Mississinawa Valley Local Board of Education held its regular monthly meeting on Monday, approving a number of agenda items.

After meeting in executive session, the board returned for the regular board meeting.

The Athletic Boosters discussed their plan to purchase a new ticket building for the football field in the amount of $2,645.

The board approved the following items, including participation in alternative education programs through the Council on Rural Services Agency for the 2020-2021 School Year.

The 2020-2021 cafeteria lunch fees were approved as follows: Grades PK-8 student lunches – $2.15, Grades 9-12 student lunches – $2.30, adult lunches – $2.50 and drinks 50 cents.

The board approved that the school district is following the Ohio guidelines/requirements of ORC 3313.814 for nutrition standards governing the food and beverages available for sale on the premises of its school for the 2020-2021 school year.

The 2020-2021 Policies and Procedures for the Operation of a Preschool Program as presented to the board were approved. The board approved the Mississinawa Valley Early Childhood Education Program 2020-2021 Parent Handbook as presented. Mississinawa Valley Early Childhood Education Program 2020-2021 calendars were also approved as presented.

A contract with Montgomery County ESC for continuing special education related services was approved by the board for the 2020-2021 school year.

The board accepted the retirement of Linda Yount, school custodian. Mrs. Yount’s last day at MV will be December 31, 2020.

The board approved a Blended Learning Model, if needed, for the 2020-2021 school year.

The resignation of Katie Walters as the cafeteria manager effective was approved.

The board approved a one-year classified employment contract for Mike Robinson as a bus driver for the 2020-2021 school year.

Kyle Gower was approved as a volunteer coach with the JV boys basketball program and Barry Rodeheffer was approved as a volunteer coach with the junior high football for the 2020-2021 school year.

The board approved Karry Marker with a one year co-curricular contract as the junior high football cheerleading advisor for the 2020-2021 school year.

An update was given regarding the football field lights.

The board then went into executive sessions before adjourning.