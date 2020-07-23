DCSO releases identity of fatal crash victims

UNION CITY, Ohio — The Darke County Sheriff’s Office has released the identities of the those involved in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon that claimed the life of a Union City, Indiana man.

At approximately 2:04 p.m., emergency personnel from Union City Fire and Rescue responded along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to the 300 block of State Route 571 in reference to a two-vehicle serious injury crash. According to deputies, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a red 2007 Toyota Corolla driven by 50-year-old Rodney Weaver, of Union City, Indiana, was travelling westbound on State Route 571. Weaver’s vehicle traveled left of center before colliding head-on with a 2014 white Dodge Ram 2500 van driven by 35-year-old Zachary VanVickle, of Greenville. VanVickle’s vehicle then traveled off the left side of the roadway where it rolled coming to rest on its side.

VanVickle was extricated by mechanical means from his vehicle prior to being treated on the scene by Union City, Ohio Fire and Rescue. VanVickle was transported to Wayne Healthcare for his injuries where his condition remains unknown.

Weaver was pronounced dead on the scene after succumbing to his injuries. Deputies from the Darke County Accident Reconstruction Team as well as the Darke County Coroner’s Office were requested to the scene to aid in the investigation of the death.

The incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.