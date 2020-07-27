Male juvenile airlifted following rollover crash

NEW MADISON — A single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday morning resulted in a young teenage passenger being airlifted by CareFlight.

At approximately 8:29 a.m., emergency personnel from the New Madison Fire Department and Tri-Village Rescue responded alongside deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and CareFlight to the area of State Route 726 and Otterbein-Ithica Road in reference to a single-vehicle rollover accident with injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, the black Ford Ranger was traveling northbound on State Route 726 when the driver veered off of the right side of the road and over-corrected into the middle of the roadway before again going off the right side of the road. The vehicle then rolled at least once before coming to a rest on its top in the front lawn of a private residence.

The front seat passenger, a male juvenile, was treated on scene by Tri-Village Rescue prior to being transported to a landing zone at the Tri-Village Rescue Station House to await CareFlight. The 13-year-old male was airlifted by CareFlight to Dayton Children’s Hospital where his condition remains unknown. The driver of the Ford, Mark Kirby Jr., 19, of New Madison, was treated and released on the scene for minor injuries, refusing any further treatment or transport to a medical facility.

The accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

A Sunday morning crash saw one airlifted to Dayton Children’s Hospital. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/07/web1_truckwreck.jpeg A Sunday morning crash saw one airlifted to Dayton Children’s Hospital. Jim Comer | The Daily Advocate