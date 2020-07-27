Local man donates meals to Greenville Fire Department

GREENVILLE — Tyler Poeppelman, a local businessman, has been giving back to the community by donating meals to the Greenville Fire Department. Poeppelman, a State Farm Insurance agent in Greenville, catered Buffalo Wild Wings to every firefighter at the department.

In June 2019, Poeppelman took over his own branch of State Farm Insurance in Greenville and began his journey to serve Darke County residents and their families. He said he quickly fell in love with the Greenville community and has since made it his mission to give back.

Being an insurance agent, Poeppelman understands the difficulties that firefighters and rescue workers face on a daily basis. He admitted that, in light of COVID-19, the job has not been any easier for them.

“I see firefighters out there every day dealing with car crashes and fires, which isn’t an easy job,” Poeppelman said. “And as an insurance agent, donating meals is my way of saying thank you to them and giving back to a community I love.”

Poeppelman lives with his wife and two daughters in Shelby County with hopes of moving to the Greenville area sometime in the near future. He hopes his donation will inspire others to give back to those who serve Greenville and other Darke County communities.

Visit Tyler Poeppelman at his office at 7603 Greenville-Celina Road, Suite B, or contact him at 937-548-1246.

Poeppelman (red shirt) donated Buffalo Wild Wings to every shift at the Greenville Fire Department. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/07/web1_firefighters.jpg Poeppelman (red shirt) donated Buffalo Wild Wings to every shift at the Greenville Fire Department.