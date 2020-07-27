Two injured in accident

GREENVILLE — Two people suffered injuries Sunday evening following a two-vehicle injury accident on the outskirts of Greenville.

At approximately 5:36 p.m., emergency personnel from Greenville Township Fire and Rescue responded alongside deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to the area of U.S. Route 127 and State Route 49 in reference to a two-vehicle injury accident with entrapment. According to a release by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation into the incident showed that a 1999 silver Chevrolet S-10, driven by John Dickens, 62, of Laura, was southbound on State Route 49 when the vehicle stopped in traffic to make a turn onto the U.S. Route 127 on-ramp. Dickens was struck in the rear by a gray 1999 Ford Ranger driven by a juvenile.

A front seat passenger of the Chevrolet, Gail Dickens, 61, of Laura, was extricated by mechanical means by Greenville Township Fire and Rescue. Both were treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue prior to being transported to Wayne HealthCare for what was described as non-life-threatening injuries. The juvenile driver was treated and released at the scene, refusing any further treatment or transport to a medical facility.

The incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

A two-vehicle accident Sunday evening near Greenville resulted in minor injuries to three people. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/07/web1_wreck.jpeg A two-vehicle accident Sunday evening near Greenville resulted in minor injuries to three people. Jim Comer | The Daily Advocate