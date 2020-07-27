Poultry Days cancels some events

VERSAILLES — In response to additional restrictions announced by the governor Poultry Days has canceled the social portion of the Aug. 14-to-16 festival.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s mask mandate cannot be reasonably adhered to and there is potential for additional restrictions. In addition to the cost involved with social distancing, the potential for additional restrictions creates a situation where the festival might be cancelled or even shut down mid-festival.

“This scenario would have an enormous financial impact on the festival and our community,” said a spokesperson. “Poultry Days uses its annual festival proceeds to operate and maintain Heritage Park, along with financially supporting numerous local organizations. It is the board’s fiduciary responsibility to make decisions that are in the best interest of the festival’s longevity.”

“We want to emphasize the support and guidance the Darke County Health Department has provided to the festival,” he added. “The decision to cancel live entertainment, rides, 5K and adult beverages was made by the festival board. The board extends its appreciation to the Darke County Health Department, Versailles Board of Education, Versailles Band Boosters, YOLO, Village of Versailles and our numerous partners, sponsors and volunteers.”

Though the social portion of the festival has been canceled, other familiar features remain.

Chicken sales are moving forward

Chicken will be sold via a drive thru all weekend and the Miss Chick and Little Miss Poultry Days pageants will be held. Poultry Days began with a chicken barbecue and Miss Chick and those traditions will continue. The drive thru chicken line will be at Heritage Park with sales 3:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Individual dinners will be available with tickets sold in the drive thru or presale at Johns IGA, Versailles S&L or Second National at Versailles. The board has placed an order for 20,000 chicken halves and we expect to sell out. Order your cooler online or come early for individual dinners. Please enter the chicken line from the North on Klipstine Road to purchase individual dinners or pick up your coolers.

Bulk chicken sales extended to Aug. 7

We encourage everyone to make plans for the weekend. Our hope is that bulk sales will allow for backyard gatherings, barn parties, picnics and family trips. 20 chicken halves (no sides) can be purchased for $130 packed in its own cooler and ready for pickup. If unopened these coolers can stay hot up to five hours. When placing your order at versaillespoultrydays.com indicate the day and time for picking up your order. If two or more coolers are purchased, they can be delivered by noon on Friday, Aug. 14, within 25 miles of Versailles. FREE delivery is only available on Aug. 14. There has been a tremendous response with over 6,000 halves already sold.

“The Poultry Days festival is rooted in 69 years of community and family involvement. The festival has always been about neighbors, family, friends, classmates, and community coming together to socialize and enjoy everything that Versailles has to offer. The circumstances of 2020 will not change that,” said the spokesperson. “Even though we will not be able to host a large gathering on the festival grounds, we encourage the community to still responsibly embrace the spirit of the Poultry Days Festival. Get out your chicken decorations. Invite your friends and neighbors over. Set up lawn chairs and games for the kids. Rekindle old friendships. And most importantly, enjoy that World Famous Poultry Days chicken!”

Registration for Miss Chick continues at versaillespoultrydays.com until July 30. First prize is $1,000 and a lifetime title of “Miss Chick.” Follow us on Facebook for updates. Direct chicken questions to vpdchickenline@gmail.com. Don’t let COVID take away the best parts of summer. Established in 1952 and supporting summer fun for 69 years.

The Poultry Days Committee announced it will not hold live entertainment, rides, 5K and adult beverages at this year’s festival due to COVID-19 precautions. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/07/web1_Poultry-Days-Signage-AUGUST-2020-page-1.jpg The Poultry Days Committee announced it will not hold live entertainment, rides, 5K and adult beverages at this year’s festival due to COVID-19 precautions. Provided photo