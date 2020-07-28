Greenville police blotter

WARRANT

July 22, 7:22 p.m.: Bobby Wright was arrested on a probation violation warrant and was transported and released to the Shelby County adult probation department.

July 23, 11:11 p.m.: Josh Combs was arrested near the 600 block of East Third Street on a warrant issued by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated drug possession.

July 24, 10:11, p.m.: Ryan Ruppe was arrested on a warrant for violating his parole.

THEFT

July 20, 6:04 p.m.: Shila Thompson was issued a citation for theft after stealing approximately $120 of merchandise from Walmart, 1501 Wagner Avenue.

July 24, 5:11 p.m.: Officers responded to a parking lot storing motor homes in reference to a theft. The victim indicated that a camper had been broken into and a television stolen. Police are still investigating the crime.

TRESPASSING

July 21, 2:19 a.m.: A female juvenile was issued a citation referencing curfew after being found on the porch of a property that was declared vacant.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

July 17, 8:14 a.m.: Michael Savoy was issued a citation for disorderly conduct near the 300 block of Oxford Drive.

July 21, 2:00 a.m.: Damien King was issued a citation for disorderly conduct while being treated at Wayne Hospital, 835 Sweitzer Street.

DRUGS

July 22, 8:20 a.m.: Officers responded to Quality Inn, 1190 Russ Road, in reference to drugs found in a room. Police were unable to identify to whom the drugs belonged and they were taken to the police department.

July 24, 8:42 a.m.: Police were dispatched to the 5300 block of State Route 49 in reference to an overdose. The subject was given Narcan and police did not locate any illegal drugs in the person’s possession.

OVI

July 22, 4:30 p.m.: Officers responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 4100 block of 571 West, Greenville Cemetery. The male subject at fault for the accident was confirmed to have used drugs and alcohol. Charges involving an OVI and possession of meth are pending lab results.

July 24, 1:41 a.m.: Austin Anthony was issued an OVI citation travelling westbound on East Fourth Street.

July 24, 5:28 p.m.: Josiah Peeples was issued an OVI citation and speeding ticket travelling northbound on Wagner Avenue.

DECEASED

July 22, 3:14 p.m.: Police responded to a welfare check at the 200 block of Tillman Avenue. A male was found deceased in his living room. The case was handed over to the Darke County Coroner’s Office.

MISCELLANEOUS

July 6, 1:43 p.m.: A City of Greenville Nuisance Abatement Code Notice and Order was issued to a private residence at the 100 block of Shawnee Street.

July 23, 11:33 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to Wayne Hospital, 835 Sweitzer Street, in reference to found property. A debit card was handed over to an officer who was unable to locate the owner.