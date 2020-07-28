Versailles releases ‘draft’ for 2020-21 school year

VERSAILLES — After a thorough planning process, Versailles schools have come up with a draft of its restart plan for the upcoming school year.

“As we prepare for the 2020-21 academic year, we plan to approach the safety and education of our students and staff in a manner that is safe and focuses on the needs for education,” Versailles Superintendent Aaron Moran said. “As directed by the Ohio Department of Education, our plan has included the many voices of stakeholders in our community. Thank you to everyone who took the time to participate in community Zoom meetings, sent emails and contacted the central office with their questions, concerns and ideas.”

Some of the highlights of the draft, which can be found on the Versailles schools website, include:

Assessing for Symptoms

Daily health checks are an important initial step to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Daily health checks are expected to be completed at student residences prior to arriving at school or a bus pickup location. Follow the CDC guidelines on watching for symptoms.

Watch for Symptoms

Those with the following symptoms may have COVID-19 — fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.

People who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms at school will be required to put on a mask and be taken to a specific location to be evaluated by a school nurse, who will determine the appropriate steps and initiate the appropriate guidelines.

Returning to School

Typically, those diagnosed with COVID-19 or COVID-19 symptoms will be able to return to school after three days with no fever without fever-reducing mediation, respiratory symptoms have improved and 10 days since symptoms first appeared.

Washing and Sanitizing Hands to Prevent Spread

Good personal hygiene, such as washing hands, is an effective layer of protection. All classrooms will have hand sanitizer, Additional hand washing stations at the high school and middle school levels are being developed. Students will be permitted to use their personal sanitizer.

Clean and Sanitize School Environment

Classroom space will be sanitized when classroom changes occur. The Custodial and Maintenance Department has been using a “fogger machine” to disinfect areas for over a year. The disinfectants will also be used after every school bus route.

Practice Social Distancing

Physical distancing will be done to the extent possible, including classrooms and buses.

Activities and movements may be altered to accomplish this. This may include student movement patterns in the hallway, design of class changes, lunchroom use, recess area, playground material use and other activities. As the school year continues, these processes and procedures many need to evolve.

There will be only two students per seat on the bus. It will be important to have an accurate account of regular bus riders to accomplish this. Those students who are not regular bus riders will need to contact the superintendent 48 hours ahead of time.

Face Covering Policy

Face coverings will be utilized by staff when physical distancing from students of six feet or more can not be maintained. Students will have the option to wear a face covering.

Versailles Schools

The first scheduled day of school is Aug. 31.

As a general rule, visitors will not be allowed in the building.

Field trips will be limited or eliminated, depending on the control measures at various sites.

Students will share resources only after materials are cleaned after each use.

Remote learning is not an option Versailles Schools will be offering at this time.

Students with medical concerns should contact the superintendent to discuss educational options available.

Extra-Curricular Activities

As of now, all fall sports programs are scheduled to open as scheduled.

“Thank you again to everyone who shared in expressing ideas, suggestions, concerns and questions to help develop this draft,” Moran said. “We will continue to focus on the safety and education of students and staff in the schools.”