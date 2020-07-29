State of the Heart changing name

GREENVILLE — State of the Heart Care, a longtime presence in the area, will soon be known by a new name — EverHeart Hospice.

In a letter sent to business partners by State of the Heart’s Kristi Strawser, the company said it is rebranding its name and identity “in order to better position ourselves to be able to continue providing outstanding care to the people and communities we serve.”

Strawser said the company has been working with Irongate Creative to do extensive internal and external brand research to identify its strengths and weaknesses.

“Through this process, we learned that our name and branding often created confusion and, in some cases, even consternation for people who work for and with us,” she said.

“We wanted a name that our staff can be proud of and use with confidence, and an identity that will resonate with our partners and customers by reflecting our purpose and mission. Most importantly, we wanted a name and identity that won’t confuse people about who we are.”

As well as a new name, EverHeart will soon sport a new logo, brand colors, and tagline.

“Ultimately it is the work we do that will continue to define us, and that simple fact has made this process much more reassuring,” said Strawser. “But we are happy to be moving forward with a fresh look.”

Now in its 40th year of business, EverHeart serves more than 15 counties in east-central Indiana and west-central Ohio. It employs more than 100 staff members, including physicians, nurse practitioners, RNs, LPNs, aides, board certified Music Therapists, licensed Social Workers, bereavement support specialists, chaplains, office staff and more in both its Ohio and Indiana agencies.

State of the Heart Care will soon be rebranded as EverHeart Hospice. The company will be introducing a new logo, brand colors, and tagline. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/07/web1_ohdarkco18_40_rev6_iwd1.jpg State of the Heart Care will soon be rebranded as EverHeart Hospice. The company will be introducing a new logo, brand colors, and tagline. Provided photo