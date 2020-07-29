DC Breast Cancer group helps patients

DARKE COUNTY — Since its inception almost 20 years ago, Breast Cancer Awareness of Darke County (BCADC), a local non-profit located at Wayne HealthCare in Greenville, has helped hundreds of breast cancer patients afford treatment and other related needs.

In addition to providing free preventative screening to uninsured or under insured patients, BCADC also helps those coping with a breast cancer diagnosis by supplying prosthesis, wigs, specialty bras, and many other things.

“Our patients motivate us,” said Jill Brown, cancer coordinator at Wayne HeathCare and BCADC 5K Coordinator. “Cancer patients are special to us, and we want them to concentrate on getting better without having to worry about financial burdens.”

Brown’s love for her work shows through in her commitment to her patients and to BCADC as an organization. The mission of Brown and her colleagues is simple; to ease the financial burdens associated with breast cancer treatment, and to provide the best quality care possible.

“Without our help, many patients would not have been able to afford treatment or would not have even known that they had breast cancer,” Brown mentioned in reference to the organization. “We love them all, and it is an honor to be able to help women and men get through such a difficult time in their lives.”

Theresa Selhorst, a patient of Wayne HealthCare and BCADC, spoke extensively with The Daily Advocate about her experience with BCADC and how they have assisted her since her breast cancer diagnosis in 2009.

“I can’t say enough good things about BCADC and the help they provide,” said Selhorst. “As a result of my treatment I developed lymphedema in my left arm, and began paying for massages out of my own pocket. I spoke with Jill and the others at BCADC and shortly after they began paying for all of my weekly massages.”

Selhorst also highlighted how grateful she is for the help that that BCADC provided.

“I just wish more people knew about BCADC. They are wonderful people and I am truly blessed to have known them.” Selhorst concluded.

BCADC typically funds their services and offerings through the non-profit’s annual 5K, but, unfortunately, the organization was unable to accommodate this year’s event in light of the ongoing health risks regarding COVID-19. As a result, BCADC is facing a significant shortfall in funding for its services.

To make up for missing the 5K, BCADC hosted an online auction for gift baskets that raised some money, but not nearly enough to support the organization going forward. If BCADC is to continue its mission throughout the latter half of 2020, the group needs your assistance, and here’s how you can help:

Donate via the BCADC GoFundMe charity page. This charity can be accessed from the Breast Cancer Awareness of Darke County Facebook page: shorturl.at/mBI29

Purchase a T-shirt and raffle ticket directly from Jill Brown or through a donation to the GoFundMe page. A $30 donation comes with a T-shirt and secures your chance to win a 2006 Jeep Liberty. If you wish to just enter the raffle, only a $25 donation necessary.

Mail a check to 835 Sweitzer Street, Greenville, Ohio, 45331. Write the check payable to Breast Cancer Awareness of Darke County, c/o Jill Brown.

BCADC is located at Wayne HealthCare, 835 Sweitzer Street, and can be reached by phone at 937-547-5079.

Heather Kremer (left), oncology nurse and member of BCADC, and Jill Brown (right), cancer coordinator at Wayne HealthCare and BCADC 5K Coordinator, pose next to some of Wayne's state of the art cancer treatment and detection technology. Nathaniel Kubik | The Daily Advocate