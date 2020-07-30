Win a car on #17

GREENVILLE — After the crazy year we’ve all had, who wouldn’t enjoy a relaxing day on the golf course? And then, if someone gave you a brand new Ford Focus just for making a really good shot, how great would that be?

Your opportunity for both the golf and the chance at the new car are right around the corner at the Annual Youth for Christ Golf Classic, which will take place Wednesday, August 12. At the YFC outing, Dave Knapp Ford will happily award a new car to the first person to get a hole-in-one on hole #17. This will be the 29th year Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln has agreed to donate a new car to the participant lucky enough to hit the perfect shot, but so far, no one has. Perhaps you could be the one to drive it home!

Whether or not you’re good enough and lucky enough to win the car, you’re sure to have a great time at the Youth for Christ outing, which will take place at White Springs Golf Club. Those who have participated in the past know it will be a great day complete with enjoyable camaraderie, non-stop food, and wonderful prizes. Even the pandemic won’t stop these things from happening this year, although certain elements of the event will be adjusted to help keep everyone safe. But for many of the participants that day, it won’t really be about any of these benefits anyway. It will be about helping local teenagers find their way.

Lots of teenagers in our community are headed in a good direction and just need some encouragement along the way. However, many others are confused, hurting, or lost. Youth for Christ staff and volunteers engage teenagers every day to show them they are loved, introduce them to Jesus, and help them find their way through life. That’s what this golf outing is about.

Youth for Christ is looking for generous business sponsors and mission-minded golfers to make the 2020 Youth for Christ Golf Classic the most productive ever in supporting this ministry to teens. Even with the day of the event fast approaching, there is still room for a team or two and more business sponsors are always welcome. And though golfers that want to “pay to play” are gladly welcomed, YFC is also looking for a handful of players that will “go the extra mile” and solicit pledges for the cause. For those that “go this extra mile,” significant prizes await, such as an overnight golf package and a couple high-quality golf clubs. More importantly, young people’s lives will be changed!

The YFC Golf Classic is a scramble with play beginning at 9 a.m. Those interested in playing may register as an individual or a team. Cost to play is $100 for individuals and $350 for a team, but those that raise or pay double the required amount will be considered “Gold Class,” which means they will be entitled special amenities that include a YFC golf shirt and a special menu with steak sandwiches among other things. Beyond the amenities, Gold Class Golfers, make twice the difference for kids through their efforts. All golfers will get a glimpse of the difference being made for teens as a student shares a short testimony during the event, then prizes will be awarded for top fundraising and winning play after the event.

The lasting benefit of the Youth for Christ ministry is what leads several dozen local businesses to provide sponsorship for the tournament, including the Littman-Thomas Agency, PROTOS The First Solution, MJS Plastics, Inc., Star 88.3, and White Springs Golf Club who are providing the lead sponsorship this year. Would you like to join in? More golfers and business sponsors are still needed in order to reach this year’s goal of raising $24,000 to help local teens. Those interested in either of these opportunities should call Youth for Christ at 937-548-2477 or e-mail YFC at office@yfcmv.org

Pictured from left to right is the Youth for Christ Golf Committee: Gary Lloyd, Neal Crawford, Ed Ault, Pete Cutarelli, and Mike Snyder. Also pictured is Bryan Knapp from Dave Knapp Ford, Inc. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/07/web1_Dave-Knapp-Golf.jpg Pictured from left to right is the Youth for Christ Golf Committee: Gary Lloyd, Neal Crawford, Ed Ault, Pete Cutarelli, and Mike Snyder. Also pictured is Bryan Knapp from Dave Knapp Ford, Inc. Provided photo