Park Natl. Corp. reports 2nd quarter results

NEWARK, Ohio — Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2020 (three and six months ended June 30, 2020). Park’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.02 per common share, payable on September 10, 2020 to common shareholders of record as of August 21, 2020.

Park’s net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $29.5 million, a 33.1 percent increase from $22.2 million for the second quarter of 2019. Second quarter 2020 net income per diluted common share was $1.80, compared to $1.33 in the second quarter of 2019. Park’s net income for the first half of 2020 was $51.9 million, an 8.9 percent increase from $47.6 million for the first half of 2019. Net income per diluted common share was $3.16 for the first half of 2020, compared to $2.94 for the first half of 2019.

Park’s community-banking subsidiary, The Park National Bank, reported net income of $30.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, a 4.7 percent increase compared to $29.4 million for the same period of 2019. The bank reported net income of $56.7 million for the first half of 2020, compared to $56.1 million for the first half of 2019.

“Many families and businesses took the opportunity this spring to make improvements and investments into their property, through new or renovated homes and buildings or new vehicles and equipment. Our lenders were fully accessible and enjoyed connecting with customers in new ways during these unusual circumstances with physical distancing,” said Park Chairman David Trautman about the bank’s second quarter loan growth. “Despite economic turbulence that may still be ahead for our country as the effects of the pandemic issue continue, we will remain compassionate, creative, and steadfast in service to the communities that rely on us.”

