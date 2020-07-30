Greenville police blotter

DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE/HARASSMENT

July 26, 9:07 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Green Street for a domestic disturbance. The couple separated for the night and no arrests were made.

July 26, 10:25 p.m.: Police responded to Buffalo Wild Wings, 1485 Wagner Avenue, if reference to an argument occurring in the parking lot. Officers were able to resolve the situation and the couple agreed to separate for the evening.

WARRANT

July 25, 9:55 p.m.: Justin Burns was arrested near the 600 block of East Fourth Street in reference to a warrant that had been issued for a parole violation.

THEFT

July 26, 3:41 p.m.: Officers responded to the corner of Smith and East Main Street after receiving notice of a stolen vehicle. A few hours later police were able to locate the vehicle near Children’s Home-Bradford Road where the owner informed officers that he wanted the vehicle processed for evidence.

July 27, 4:39 a.m.: An officer observed a stolen trailer near the 200 block of Riffle Avenue. Upon confronting the owner of the property, the officer was informed that the trailer had been purchased and shown a bill of sale. The owner was then informed that the trailer had been stolen before it was sold. It was then confiscated by police and sent to a secure lockup.

July 27, 10:18 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Armstrong Street in reference to a stolen bicycle complaint. There are no suspects at this time.

July 27, 12:05 p.m.: Police responded to the 200 block of West Main Street in reference to the theft of a cell phone. The phone was returned later in the day and the victim did not wish to press charges.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

July 26, 8:19 p.m.: Police responded to the intersection of Riffle Avenue and Pine Street in reference to a suspicious male subject. Upon arrival, officers located Jeremiah Bunger and issued him a citation for disorderly conduct.