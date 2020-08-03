Time capsule to be opened Aug. 3

GREENVILLE — The 225th anniversary Treaty of Greenville Time Capsule will be opened at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at the Greenville City Building, 100 Public Square.

Those who plan to attend are asked to adhere to the social distancing and wear masks due to COVID-19.

At the program, master of ceremonies and introducing special guests will be Greenville Mayor Steve Willman, with Colors being presented by the Greenville American Legion/Veterans of Foreign Wars. Boy Scout Troop 134 will present the Pledge of Allegiance and John Burkett, current Greenville City Council president, will present the Treaty of Greenville history.

This will be followed by the opening of the Treaty of Greenville Time Capsule, 1995.

A commemorative presentation will be given by Brenda Arnett, regent, Fort GreeneVille Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).

Giving the closing prayer will be Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR Chaplain Karen Burkett, chaplain, who is also DAR American history co-chair with Debbie Niswonger.

The Greenville Bicentennial Commission, which formed in 1990, made a decision at the treaty’s 200th anniversary to have the capsule opened in 25 years; thus, the reason for this upcoming occasion.

Trustees serving on the Treaty of Bicentennial Commission at the time were Susan Gray, president; Dan Amspaugh, vice president; Don Asman, secretary; and Mara Cox, Bob Marchal, Nancy Baker, R. Eugene Sharp, Ken Haines, Toni Seiler, Ralph Plessinger and Steve Shaltry.

The commission put together a copper box, made by Ken Haines of Arcanum, 25 years ago and filled it with 106 items before sealing it. They then gave it to the city.

On Monday, after the time capsule is unsealed, it will be for display only. The contents will then be taken to the Visitors Bureau to be put on display again.

Contributors to the 2020 time capsule included: (Greenville) – Mary and Charles Sanders, Darke County Chamber of Commerce, Richard D. Ackley, South Elementary, North School and Gettysburg student council; (Ansonia) – Ansonia Middle and High School; St. Mary’s School in Greenville; Tri-Village seventh grade and eighth grades; Mississinawa Valley sixth and seventh grade; and officials: Ansonia Mayor Paul Gigandet, Union City, Ohio, Mayor Scott Hall and news article by Jim Bretz; U.S. Rep. John Boehner, Ohio House of Representatives, Jim Buchy; Assistant Major Whipp of Greenville, U.S. Senator John Glenn, and James A. Dorskind, special assistant of President Bill Clinton of the White House.

The public is invited to the ceremony with special invites extended to Shaltry, Baker and Cox of the original bicentennial commission. It will be held rain or shine. If it rains, the event will be held at the neighboring fire department.

Wooden commemorative tokens will be passed out at the ceremony on Monday.

The ceremony is expected to last an estimated 20 to 30 minutes.

The Treaty of Greenville, also called Treaty of Fort Greenville, (Aug. 3, 1795), was a settlement that concluded hostilities between the United States and an Indian confederation headed by Miami Chief Little Turtle by which the Indians ceded most of the future state of Ohio and significant portions of what would become the states of Indiana, Illinois, and Michigan.

Finalizing plans for Monday’s opening of the Treaty of Fort Greenville Time Capsule are, clockwise from left, Debbie Niswonger and Karen Burkett of the local Daughters of the American Revolution chapter; John Burkett, president of Greenville City Council; and Greenville Mayor Steve Willman. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/08/web1_TIME-CAPSULE.jpg Finalizing plans for Monday’s opening of the Treaty of Fort Greenville Time Capsule are, clockwise from left, Debbie Niswonger and Karen Burkett of the local Daughters of the American Revolution chapter; John Burkett, president of Greenville City Council; and Greenville Mayor Steve Willman. Linda Moody | The Daily Advocate Shown is the original time capsule that was filled with 106 items 25 years ago and to be opened on Monday at 6 p.m. at the City Building. The box was made by Ken Haines of Arcanum. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/08/web1_TIME-CAPSULE-BOX.jpg Shown is the original time capsule that was filled with 106 items 25 years ago and to be opened on Monday at 6 p.m. at the City Building. The box was made by Ken Haines of Arcanum. Provided photo Trustees serving on the Bicentennial Commission when the capsule was placed at a space inside the city building were, seated from left to right, Secretary Don Asman, President Susan Gray and Vice President Dan Amspaugh, and standing, Mara Cox, Bob Marchal, Nancy Baker, R. Eugene Sharp and Ken Haines. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/08/web1_TIME-CAPSULE-ORIGINAL-TRUSTEES.jpg Trustees serving on the Bicentennial Commission when the capsule was placed at a space inside the city building were, seated from left to right, Secretary Don Asman, President Susan Gray and Vice President Dan Amspaugh, and standing, Mara Cox, Bob Marchal, Nancy Baker, R. Eugene Sharp and Ken Haines. Provided photo

Sealed 25 years ago to mark 1795 Treaty

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Staff Writer Linda Moody

