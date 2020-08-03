Stateline Heritage Days practices safety protocols

UNION CITY — Union City’s Stateline Heritage Days took place last week from July 29 to August 1. Eventgoers enjoyed the usual amenities of the festival, but with heightened health protocols in place.

“It has been more difficult this year, for sure,” confirmed Jana Bruggeman, general chairman of the event. “We have been sanitizing benches, tables, rides, and all other activities at almost all times of the event. We also provide masks and hand sanitizer to all visitors, and recommend visitors take social distancing measures wherever possible.”

The heightened protocols, however, did not interfere with visitor’s enjoyment of the event. The purpose of Stateline Heritage Days, as it has been for nearly 40 years, is to provide the Union City community with a fun weekend full of free entertainment and games.

“It brings people downtown to enjoy something that is free,” Bruggeman said. “And the best part is that people of all ages can find something to enjoy.”

Unfortunately, the parade scheduled for Saturday was canceled due to rain, and many performing artists did not attend this year’s event due to COVID-19. Food trucks, games, and rides were still present at the event, so visitors had plenty of things to do at the festival.

While there were some differences this year, Stateline Heritage Days maintained many of the familiar aspects of previous years.

Nathaniel Kubik | The Daily Advocate