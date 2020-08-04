Motorcycle crash leaves one injured

ANSONIA — A Greenville man suffered serious injuries Monday after being involved in a motorcycle accident.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., Ansonia Fire and Rescue responded along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to the 11600 block of State Route 49 in reference to a reported motorcycle crash with injuries. According to Darke County Sheriff’s deputies, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that a black 2006 Harley-Davidson Ultra Classic, operated by Justin Thomas, 41, of Greenville, was traveling northbound on State Route 49. Thomas failed to negotiate a curve, driving off the right side of the roadway into a cornfield, where he was ejected from his motorcycle.

Thomas was treated on the scene by Ansonia Rescue prior to being transported to Miami Valley Hospital for what were described as serious injuries. CareFlight was initially requested to the scene; however the chopper was unable to fly due to inclement weather conditions.

The incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle wreck Monday. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/08/web1_Comer-5773.jpg A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle wreck Monday. Jim Comer | The Daily Advocate